Shooting reported off Plank Road Thursday evening

2 hours 5 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, June 17 2021 Jun 17, 2021 June 17, 2021 8:16 PM June 17, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a shooting on Ford St. off Plank Rd. in Baton Rouge. 

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. Thursday night. Sources say one person is being transported to the hospital in critical condition. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details. 

