Shooting at Prairieville restaurant reportedly stemmed from argument between employees

5 hours 6 minutes 1 second ago Thursday, April 06 2023 Apr 6, 2023 April 06, 2023 9:03 AM April 06, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PRAIRIEVILLE - One person was injured in a shooting that reportedly stemmed from an argument between two employees at Hannah Q Smokehouse.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, one person was injured in the shooting on Airline Highway near Highway 42 around 8:40 a.m.. Sources said the shooting happened near a small shopping center with several restaurants, and Pictures showed Sheriff Bobby Webre was on the scene.

The sheriff told WBRZ that the shooting stemmed from an argument between Hannah Q Smokehouse employees over which position they would be working. The shooter, a 22-year-old, was taken into custody and will be charged with attempted murder. 

The victim, another 22-year-old, was brought to a hospital and is expected to survive. 

