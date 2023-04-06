Shooting at Prairieville restaurant reportedly stemmed from argument between employees

PRAIRIEVILLE - One person was injured in a shooting that reportedly stemmed from an argument between two employees at Hannah Q Smokehouse.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, one person was injured in the shooting on Airline Highway near Highway 42 around 8:40 a.m.. Sources said the shooting happened near a small shopping center with several restaurants, and Pictures showed Sheriff Bobby Webre was on the scene.

The sheriff told WBRZ that the shooting stemmed from an argument between Hannah Q Smokehouse employees over which position they would be working. The shooter, a 22-year-old, was taken into custody and will be charged with attempted murder.

The victim, another 22-year-old, was brought to a hospital and is expected to survive.

