Man jailed on attempted murder charge in Gonzales drive-by shooting investigation

Monday, December 22 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Police arrested a man for attempted murder after he was connected to a drive-by shooting in Gonzales. 

The Gonzales Police Department said a W. Worthy Road home was shot 28 times with three different caliber bullets on Oct. 19. Officers said one person was in the house at the time of the shooting. 

On Dec. 10, 24-year-old Cade Hernandez was arrested in Jefferson Parish on a warrant for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and assault by a drive-by shooting. 

The case is still under investigation. 

