Shooting at Highland Road apartment leaves one 15-year-old dead; another arrested for negligent homicide

Thursday, September 05 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A 15-year-old was shot and killed at a Highland Road apartment complex after several juveniles were playing with a handgun when a shot was fired, Baton Rouge Police said.

Around 10:12 p.m. Wednesday, Kenneth Burrell was shot and killed at The Hub apartment complex on Highland Road. According to police, a 15-year-old suspect was arrested for negligent homicide and illegal use of weapons.

The 15-year-old suspect was booked into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center.

