83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sheriff: Women caught looting hotel closed since Hurricane Ida

34 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, June 07 2022 Jun 7, 2022 June 07, 2022 8:35 AM June 07, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

GALLIANO - Deputies arrested a pair of women after they were allegedly caught looting a hotel that's been closed since Hurricane Ida ripped through southeast Louisiana over nine months ago.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said the business's owner spotted the women June 3 inside the Galliano hotel, which had been damaged by the storm in late August 2021. The women left before law enforcement arrived, but a Golden Meadow police officer caught up with the pair and held them until deputies arrived.

When questioned, the women—identified as 58-year-old Dana Chouest and 46-year-old Dena Leboeuf—reportedly admitted they went into the shuttered hotel looking for things to steal. 

Trending News

Both were booked into the Lafourche Parish jail, each on a charge of looting. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days