Sheriff, State Police adamant 'tickling' incident involving deputy now accused in child sex case was not illegal

LIVINGSTON – Statements between two law enforcement distance strange behavior from anything criminal by a fired deputy who is now at the center of a child sex investigation.

Dennis Perkins and his wife Cynthia were arrested last week on various sex crimes charges involving children. Dennis Perkins was, until he was arrested, a Livingston Parish Sheriff’s deputy. Cynthia Perkins was a school teacher.

In a series of WBRZ Investigative Unit reports since their arrests, Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto has exclusively reported on Dennis Perkins’ checkered history.

Among complaints was a 2014 concern by a Baton Rouge Police officer who reported an inappropriate interaction between Dennis Perkins and his daughter.

After dodging questions about the situation, the Livingston Parish sheriff said Monday, investigators determined Perkins was just “tickling” the child and that the incident was “not sexual misconduct or molestation of a juvenile.”

State Police also investigated, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a prepared statement Monday.

Troopers also “did not find any criminal conduct,” the sheriff’s office said.

The report came from a police officer who wanted to discuss the daughter’s interaction with the deputy and, the sheriff said, complaints that the deputy was having an affair with the police officer’s wife.

In a State Police statement issued Tuesday – a day after Ard’s, State Police said troopers heard from a “third party” of the allegations about Perkins and the child but referred the information back to the sheriff’s office for “review.”

“[The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office] was already aware of the allegations based on information they had also received,” State Police said.

Troopers were told by deputies the sheriff’s office “did not need further assistance” but troopers revisited the allegation after Perkins’ recent arrest and came to the same conclusion as deputies about the 2014 incident - “no criminal act occurred,” troopers said in a statement.

State Police said it could not make records available about the incident because State Police "did not investigate any complaints involving Dennis Perkins in 2013-2014" so State Police does "not maintain any records" related to the incident, according to a response from State Police about a public record request filed by WBRZ.

The Attorney General's Office is handling the latest case against Dennis Perkins and his wife. Investigators released a hotline for potential victims to file complaints.