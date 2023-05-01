Sheriff: Snapchat scammers targeting teens in Livingston Parish

Law enforcement in Livingston Parish is cautioning teenagers about a surge in scams targeting Snapchat users.

The sheriff's office said Monday that it is seeing an uptick in the scheme, which involves scammers posing as young women on the app and asking for explicit photos. Once the victim sends over a compromising photo, the scammers then extort money out of that person by threatening to send the picture to their friends and family.

Sheriff Jason Ard advises anyone who falls victim to not send any money and to simply ignore the scammers.