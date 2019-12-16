Sheriff says off-duty deputy involved in deadly shooting acted in self-defense

WATSON - Investigators are looking into a late-night shooting in Livingston Parish that involved an off-duty sheriff's deputy.

According to state police, the shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the deputy's Watson-area home.

Officials say an armed man showed up at the deputy's home and an altercation ensued in the front yard of the property. Both individuals discharged their firearms in the scuffle and were hit by gunfire.

The deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment. The other man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard released the following statement Monday afternoon, saying the shooting appeared to be a case of self-defense.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the individuals involved in this incident and to their families. The incident involved an LPSO deputy who was off duty at the time. The incident happened in the front yard of the deputy’s home. Initial information suggests that the deputy acted in self-defense. In keeping with the protocol of this office the Louisiana State Police were called to the scene and are handling the investigation. The deputy was transported to a local hospital with a serious but non-life threatening gunshot wound. The suspect succumbed to his injuries at the scene.”

Few details have been made available at this time. The incident remains under investigation.