Sheriff's office offers $10,000 reward for information on double homicide from July

AMITE - Months after a double homicide in Tangipahoa Parish left a couple dead, deputies are now offering a reward for information on the case.

On July 23, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office received a call from a woman saying she had been shot at a mobile home in the 600 block of MLK Street. When deputies arrived they found her, Chrissy Jenkins, and a man, later identified as her boyfriend, Christopher Hegwood, both dead from gunshot wounds.

Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa and the sheriff's office are now offering a $10,000 reward for more information on who killed the couple.

"I don't understand why someone would do this to him and his girlfriend," Hegwood's sister Chelsea said. "They took him away from his kids, the future that they had together... everything. He's the type of person, that's just so willing, so giving, so I don't understand why somebody would do this. This is just the worst news that any little sister can hear about her big brother.”

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip at (800) 554-5245.