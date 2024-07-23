Two found dead outside Amite city limits Tuesday morning

AMITE— Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies are currently investigating a double homicide reported just outside Amite City Tuesday morning.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Gerald Sticker says first responders found a man and woman dead along the 600 block of West MLK Street after receiving a 911 call about a shooting around 5:00 a.m.

The two victims have not been named. Investigators say they were both in their late 20s and in a relationship. The sheriff's office says they have not identified any suspects.

The Amite City Police Department and Louisiana State Police are assisting deputies with the investigation.

"Our three agencies are working feverishly together to figure out who did this and why," Sheriff Sticker told WBRZ. "We will do everything in our power to determine who did this and bring them to justice."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (985) 345-6150 or Amite Police at (985) 748-6169.