Sheriff's office chase ends in crash on Plank Rd., sends one to the hospital

BATON ROUGE - Emergency responders were called to a crash following a sheriff's office chase Friday morning.

The crash was reported before 9:20 a.m. on Plank Road and Hollywood Street. At least one vehicle was overturned as a result of the crash.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies were chasing a suspect when the crash occurred.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries that aren't considered to be life-threatening.

Details about the chase are limited. WBRZ has reached out to authorities for more information.