90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sheriff's office chase ends in crash on Plank Rd., sends one to the hospital

1 hour 4 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, August 16 2019 Aug 16, 2019 August 16, 2019 10:16 AM August 16, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency responders were called to a crash following a sheriff's office chase Friday morning.

The crash was reported before 9:20 a.m. on Plank Road and Hollywood Street. At least one vehicle was overturned as a result of the crash.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies were chasing a suspect when the crash occurred.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries that aren't considered to be life-threatening. 

Details about the chase are limited. WBRZ has reached out to authorities for more information.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days