Sheriff's office chase ends in crash on Plank Rd., sends one to the hospital
BATON ROUGE - Emergency responders were called to a crash following a sheriff's office chase Friday morning.
The crash was reported before 9:20 a.m. on Plank Road and Hollywood Street. At least one vehicle was overturned as a result of the crash.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies were chasing a suspect when the crash occurred.
One person was taken to the hospital with injuries that aren't considered to be life-threatening.
Sheriff's Office chase on Hollywood at Plank ends in overturn crash that sent one person to the hospital, the roadway is still closed pic.twitter.com/rCqnRl6AZN— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) August 16, 2019
Details about the chase are limited. WBRZ has reached out to authorities for more information.
