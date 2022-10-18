61°
Sheriff: Mother and daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide at Mandeville home

Tuesday, October 18 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MANDEVILLE - A woman reportedly called 911 and admitted to killing her daughter just moments before shooting herself, investigators believe.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said a 911 dispatcher got a call from the mother Tuesday morning. While on the phone, the woman said she shot her daughter at their Lane Street home and said she planned to shoot herself as well.

The sheriff's office said the dispatcher then heard what sounded like a gunshot over the phone. Deputies went to the home and found the two dead. 

Neither person killed has been identified as of Tuesday afternoon.

