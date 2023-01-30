Sheriff launches investigation into who leaked info to WBRZ about employee's theft arrest

PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's office launched a full scale investigation Friday after the WBRZ Investigative Unit published video of WBRSO employee Mandy Miller turning herself in on felony theft charges.

After WBRZ published video of Miller turning herself in to the jail, sources said Kevin Deval, Dale Simoneaux and Sheriff Mike Cazes launched a full investigation grilling numerous detectives for hours —well into the night — about how WBRZ obtained the information about Miller's arrest.

"The ink hadn't even dried on her paperwork and she was gone," a WBRSO employee told WBRZ. "It stinks to high heaven. Nothing is going to happen with this."

Another one echoed those sentiments.

"She's a criminal," they said. "She should have been treated as such. When you break the law, you break the law, and everyone should be treated the same."

Miller worked for the sheriff's office for decades and was kept on the payroll for months, even after confessing to stealing the money, sources said. Miller was paid $72,000 annually to process traffic ticket payments. She admitted to stealing tens of thousands of dollars.

WBRZ was there as Miller arrived around 2:15 p.m. Friday and received special treatment, allowed to hang out at the Sheriff's Training Center for about an hour. Around 3:15 pm, she arrived at the jail and walked inside. Sources said everything was prearranged for her, and despite being booked her name never showed up on any jail rosters available for the public to view.

WBRZ has asked Sheriff Mike Cazes for information each day we've done a story. Our requests for information have been ignored.

Jail workers told WBRZ Monday, they could not get us any information pertaining to Miller.

The Clerk of Court's office had not received Miller's file yet. The judge's office that set the bond said Miller was booked on forgery, felony theft and malfeasance charges. Her bond was set at $75,000.

No public records were available tied to anything involving Miller's arrest, raising more speculation that she's still receiving special treatment.

Other sources said inside the jail, high-up employees at the sheriff's office locked the file so other employees could not gain access to it and view it.