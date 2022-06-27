74°
Latest Weather Blog
Sheriff: Houma man raped and molested juvenile girl for years
HOUMA - A man was arrested after admitting he molested and raped a juvenile girl over the span of years in Terrebonne Parish, authorities said.
According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies learned about the sexual abuse by 47-year-old Rodney Arabie Jr. on June 21.
Arrest documents say deputies learned Arabie raped and assaulted the girl at different homes across Terrebonne Parish "over a span of several years."
Deputies brought Arabie in for questioning, where he admitted to the rape and "confirmed the allegations made by the victim," according to arrest documents.
Trending News
Arabie was booked for first-degree rape, aggravated crimes against nature and molestation of a juvenile. He is held under a $1,350,000 bond.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Nakamoto: Despite reporting issues, driver told to keep driving CATS bus before...
-
LSU baseball's Jay Johnson discusses the hire of new pitching coach
-
Malfunctioning dryer sparked early-morning blaze at Baton Rouge apartment
-
Work underway at LSU lakes as restoration project enters early phases
-
Crews searching for 3 missing people in Lake Maurepas | 5 am