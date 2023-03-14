Latest Weather Blog
Sheriff: Deputies seize over 5K fentanyl pills, 10 guns during investigation into overdose deaths
BATON ROUGE - Deputies have taken more than 5,000 fentanyl pills and multiple guns off the street after investigating into a drug ring potentially responsible for numerous overdose deaths.
According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, narcotics agents were contacted by the homicide division after overdose deaths tied to fentanyl. After making controlled buys of fentanyl pills, deputies got search warrants for four properties: 224 W Chalfont Dr., 6750 Harry Dr., 13934 Azalea Park Ave., and 12945 Wallis St.
Deputies found the following items:
· Over 5,000 pressed fentanyl pills
· 1 pint of promethazine syrup
· 174 dosage units of Xanax/Alprazolam
· 24 dosage units of Clonazepam
· 4 pounds of marijuana
· 5 ounces of THC edibles
· Over $4,000 (pending seizure)
· Glock handgun (9mm)
· Glock handgun (9mm)
· Glock handgun (.40 cal)
· Tec-9 “handgun” (9mm)
· Geisselle AR-15 rifle (.556)
· Anderson Arms AR-15 rifle (.556)
· Mini Draco rifle (7.62 cal)
· Canik handgun (9mm)
· S&W handgun (.22 cal)
· Stoeger Llama handgun (9mm)
· Numerous high capacity magazines
Trending News
Deputies arrested Kane Rogers, Gearold Delone, Jayden Joiner, Denzell Collins, Gavin Shook and Michael Seal on various drugs and weapons charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
High school releases statement after 15-year-old was shot and killed in Ascension...
-
Police: Man linked to Nathan Millard investigation tried to 'disguise' stolen car...
-
Despite deadly on-duty crash, ex-LSP leader's son transferring to coveted new role
-
Man with ties to Nathan Millard investigation taken into custody
-
Pedestrian struck by car on Greenwell Springs Road
Sports Video
-
Catholic upsets Scotlandville in DI select title game for program's first state...
-
Port Allen wins 4th straight state title over Winnfield
-
Top seed Madison Prep falls in DII Select title game to GW...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Conference Tournaments
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss