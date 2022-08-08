85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sheriff: Denham Springs store robbed at gunpoint Monday

24 minutes 15 seconds ago Monday, August 08 2022 Aug 8, 2022 August 08, 2022 5:20 PM August 08, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Denham Springs store Monday afternoon. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Dollar General along Arnold Road was robbed at gunpoint around 2 p.m. 

Deputies said no one was injured. 

Trending News

Anyone with information should call (225) 686-2241. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days