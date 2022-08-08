85°
Latest Weather Blog
Sheriff: Denham Springs store robbed at gunpoint Monday
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Denham Springs store Monday afternoon.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Dollar General along Arnold Road was robbed at gunpoint around 2 p.m.
Deputies said no one was injured.
Trending News
Anyone with information should call (225) 686-2241.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock breaks down QB race
-
LSU Tiger football fall practice heads outside
-
Back to school at Bains Elementary - Sunday Journal
-
Three injured after shots fired in Baker early Monday morning
-
Family of 1979 murder victims anxiously awaiting parole hearing for convicted killer...