Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sheriff Brett Stassi, deputies give gifts to Iberville Parish 4th graders, nursing home residents

1 hour 49 minutes 53 seconds ago Tuesday, December 09 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy and Abigail Whitam

PLAQUEMINE — Sheriff Brett Stassi and the rest of the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office are helping make Christmas special for school children and nursing home residents. 

This week is the department's 14th year spreading holiday cheer. Throughout the week, they are bringing gifts, as well as personalized blankets, to all 335 4th-grade students at the nine schools across the parish. 

Theoretically, in 12 years, every student will have received a gift from the sheriff and his deputies. On Tuesday, they visited St. John School and Iberville Elementary School

In addition to the elementary school students, the department is also sharing gifts with two local nursing homes, giving 194 people lip balm and socks, as well as each home getting electric bingo machines and a giant Jenga set. 

The gift drive started Monday and continues daily at 8 a.m. through Friday. 

