Sheriff: Body found along I-55 Tuesday had likely been there for a month

1 hour 41 minutes 45 seconds ago Tuesday, July 06 2021 Jul 6, 2021 July 06, 2021 12:33 PM July 06, 2021 in News
Source: The Daily Star
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND - A body found in a grassy area along I-55 in Tangipahoa Parish likely went unnoticed for weeks, officials said.

The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office reported the body was found in the median by a crew cutting grass near the S Morrison Boulevard exit. The sheriff's office said in a statement the body had likely sat there for about 30 days before it was discovered Tuesday.

The department said the body appeared to be dressed in men's clothing. Investigators found no signs of physical trauma on the body. 

The coroner's office is still working to determine a cause of death.

