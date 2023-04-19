Sheriff: Argument led to gunfight in Baton Rouge; shooters died after exchanging gunfire

BATON ROUGE - Two people died after they reportedly shot each other in a neighborhood near Greenwell Street Tuesday.

The shooting was reported on Denova Street shortly before 2 p.m. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said both men fled the scene and later showed up at a hospital.

Witnesses claim the two started shooting after they got into an argument.

The men were identified as Steven Brown, 29, and Ray Griffin, 21. Griffin, also known as Teflon Webbie, was an aspiring rapper from the Baton Rouge area.

Neighbors say the two men were good friends that hung out together all the time.

Both died Tuesday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.

It did not appear that deputies were looking for other suspects as of Wednesday.

Neighbors say both men were a part of a local gang, and have previously pleaded guilty to criminal charges.

Griffin was arrested three years ago on attempted murder and attempted armed robbery charges. Court records say he was identified as being part of a group of three men who tried to rob another group of three men at an apartment complex on Greenwell Springs Road.

One of the victim was shot in the foot in the encounter. Investigators indicated in court that victims had inconsistent and conflicting accounts of what happened and the victim who was shot provided a defense lawyer with a sworn statement that the whole thing had been a misunderstanding and that he did not want to press charges.

Griffin was never identified as the shooter in that crime. He ultimately pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted aggravated assault and was sentenced to two six month terms to be served consecutively.

Brown was arrested in February 2020 after allegedly shooting at a house with four people inside and a vehicle with no people inside. No one was injured.

He was charged as a felon in possession of a firearm. He ultimately pleaded guilty to second-degree battery and attempted felon in possession of a firearm.