Latest Weather Blog
Sheriff: 21-year-old shot to death after pulling gun on his parents
ST. ROSE - A man shot and killed his 21-year-old son after he showed up at his parents' house with a gun and bulletproof vest.
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened Tuesday after an argument erupted between the 21-year-old and his mother at the home in St. Rose.
Deputies said the confrontation escalated after his father arrived. The sheriff's office said the son then drew a handgun, prompting the father to pull out his own weapon and shoot.
The 21-year-old, whose identity has not been released, died from his injuries.
According to the sheriff's office, the son had a history of "unstable and violent" behavior and previously underwent mental health treatment.
Investigators said the incident was unrelated to another shooting that happened in the same area a day earlier.
