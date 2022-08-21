89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sheriff: 18-year-old shot and killed in St. Francisville Saturday night

2 hours 45 minutes 10 seconds ago Sunday, August 21 2022 Aug 21, 2022 August 21, 2022 12:01 PM August 21, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

WEST FELICIANA PARISH - A teenager was shot to death in St. Francisville Saturday night.

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened on Burnett Road in St. Francisville around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses told deputies they heard a gunshot and saw people running from a nearby apartment complex. The victim, identified as 18-year-old James "Jackie" Johnson, was taken to a hospital but later died from his injuries.

Trending News

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 784-3136.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days