Sheriff: 18-year-old shot and killed in St. Francisville Saturday night

WEST FELICIANA PARISH - A teenager was shot to death in St. Francisville Saturday night.

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened on Burnett Road in St. Francisville around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses told deputies they heard a gunshot and saw people running from a nearby apartment complex. The victim, identified as 18-year-old James "Jackie" Johnson, was taken to a hospital but later died from his injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 784-3136.