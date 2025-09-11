Shenandoah Elementary without power, classes canceled Thursday

BATON ROUGE — Shenandoah Elementary School has been without power since Wednesday evening, East Baton Rouge School District Superintendent LaMont Cole said.

Shenandoah Elementary has been experiencing the issues since Wednesday and they have persisted into Thursday morning.

According to Cole, the building is "warm and dark," and school has been canceled as a result.

"Crews have been working on the issue since yesterday, but unfortunately, the further they dig, the more problems they are uncovering," Cole said. "I was on site at 3:30 a.m. and was initially told the power would be restored by 6 a.m."

Power, however, will be out longer than originally anticipated.