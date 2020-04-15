Shareef O'Neal officially joins LSU basketball team

Photo: LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE - Shareef O'Neal, the son of LSU and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, has joined his father's alma mater.

LSU Athletics made the announcement Wednesday that O'Neal was officially transferring from UCLA.

"The name O'Neal is a part of LSU Basketball history and we look forward to Shareef starting his own path at LSU," Coach Will Wade said in a statment. "Shareef has the ability to impact a game with his tremendous offensive rebound acumen and his ability to stretch the defense with his shot."

O'Neal first told Sports Illustrated in February that he planned to follow in his father's footsteps at LSU.

O'Neal was ranked in the top 30s in his high school class by ESPN.com. He averaged 27.6 points and 17.3 rebounds per game during his 2017-18 senior season at Crossroads School in Santa Monica, California.