Shaquille O'Neal joins in Capitol Middle School's gratitude toward school resource officer
BATON ROUGE - A former LSU superstar joined a Baton Rouge middle school's effort to celebrate a school resource officer Thursday.
Capitol Middle School held a ceremony honoring school resource officer Lieutenant James Jamison. Principal Karla Johnson decided to celebrate SRO Jamison for his dedication and always going above and beyond for that school community.
NBA Hall of Famer and former LSU star Shaquille O'Neal also sent a video expressing his gratitude to Jamison.
