Shaq's 'Big Chicken' taking shape in downtown Baton Rouge

Wednesday, July 05 2023
By: Jonathan Shelley

BATON ROUGE - Shaquille O'Neal's first restaurant in Louisiana is showing signs of progress.

The marquee for "Big Chicken" is now in place at the soon-to-open Queen Baton Rouge Casino -- the reimagining of the Hollywood Casino in downtown.

The addition of the chicken-focused fast casual restaurant was announced this past spring.

O'Neal and his partners have now established the chain in more than a dozen states, and the restaurant also boasts a partnership with Carnival Cruise Lines.

A firm date for the opening of the Queen Baton Rouge hasn't been announced, but it expects to begin operations late this summer.

