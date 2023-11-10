68°
'Shaq' back in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - NBA legend and former LSU Tiger Shaquille O'Neal is back in Baton Rouge.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome on Friday shared photos of O'Neal taken at a luncheon hosted by Ochsner Health.
O'Neal took part in a presentation during the event, held at the Renaissance Hotel.
