63°
Latest Weather Blog
Severe weather overturns mobile homes in Pointe Coupee Parish
VENTRESS - Multiple mobile homes were tossed on their side Tuesday evening as a band of severe weather rolled through Pointe Coupee Parish.
Pictures sent by the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office showed belongings from the homes strung out across lawns and entire homes flipped on their side.
Trending News
According to the National Weather Service, three people were taken from the area to a hospital with minor to moderate injuries.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After liquor license for Reggie's bar revoked, many wonder if anything else...
-
City of Plaquemine affected by major power outage; expected to be restored...
-
Community rallying around DJ hospitalized after Baton Rouge club shooting
-
Two Louisiana teachers receive $25,000 with prestigious Milken Educator Award
-
Official compares Tigerland to 'gates of hell' after death triggers investigation into...