Severe weather overturns mobile homes in Pointe Coupee Parish

1 hour 41 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, January 24 2023 Jan 24, 2023 January 24, 2023 9:15 PM January 24, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

VENTRESS - Multiple mobile homes were tossed on their side Tuesday evening as a band of severe weather rolled through Pointe Coupee Parish. 

Pictures sent by the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office showed belongings from the homes strung out across lawns and entire homes flipped on their side. 

According to the National Weather Service, three people were taken from the area to a hospital with minor to moderate injuries. 

