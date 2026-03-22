77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Several agencies respond to Saturday night bomb threat in the French Quarter

2 hours 29 minutes 2 seconds ago Sunday, March 22 2026 Mar 22, 2026 March 22, 2026 8:56 AM March 22, 2026 in News
Source: WDSU
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department investigated a bomb threat in the French Quarter on Saturday night, according to a report by WDSU

Several agencies, including the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office, the Louisiana State Police, the National Guard and the New Orleans Police Department, responded to the threat at Chartres Street and Conti Street around 8:30 p.m.

Multiple streets were blocked off near the Supreme Court Building on Royal Street as agencies investigated the threat.

People at nearby restaurants were asked to shelter in place during the investigation.

Trending News

NOPD officials said the area has since been cleared. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days