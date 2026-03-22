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Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to Saturday night house fire on North 32nd Street

1 hour 24 minutes 31 seconds ago Sunday, March 22 2026 Mar 22, 2026 March 22, 2026 9:59 AM March 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a Saturday night house fire on North 32nd Street.

According to the department, fire crews arrived around 11 p.m. to find smoke coming from the front of the home. While firefighters were able to contain the fire to that area, the rest of the home sustained smoke and water damage. 

The Red Cross was contacted to assist two people displaced by the fire. 

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The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

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