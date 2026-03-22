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Coroner responds to Sunday morning shooting near Jefferson Highway
BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Coroner was called to the scene of an early Sunday morning shooting.
Officials said the coroner responded to a shooting near the area of Jefferson Highway and Parkforest Drive around 5:45 a.m.
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No further information is immediately available.
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