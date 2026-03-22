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Coroner responds to Sunday morning shooting near Jefferson Highway

2 hours 55 minutes 46 seconds ago Sunday, March 22 2026 Mar 22, 2026 March 22, 2026 8:28 AM March 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Coroner was called to the scene of an early Sunday morning shooting. 

Officials said the coroner responded to a shooting near the area of Jefferson Highway and Parkforest Drive around 5:45 a.m.

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No further information is immediately available. 

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