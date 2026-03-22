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Right lane on Calcasieu River Bridge remains closed after crash destroys part of the bridge's guardrails

1 hour 7 minutes 35 seconds ago Sunday, March 22 2026 Mar 22, 2026 March 22, 2026 10:16 AM March 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAKE CHARLES — The right lane on I-10 West on the Calcasieu River Bridge remains closed due to vehicle recovery operations following a crash.

The crash destroyed part of the bridge's guardrails. 

Congestion is currently approaching North Lakeshore Drive. 

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Drivers in the area should use caution or seek an alternate route. 

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