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Right lane on Calcasieu River Bridge remains closed after crash destroys part of the bridge's guardrails
LAKE CHARLES — The right lane on I-10 West on the Calcasieu River Bridge remains closed due to vehicle recovery operations following a crash.
The crash destroyed part of the bridge's guardrails.
Congestion is currently approaching North Lakeshore Drive.
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Drivers in the area should use caution or seek an alternate route.
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