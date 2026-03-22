Right lane on Calcasieu River Bridge remains closed after crash destroys part of the bridge's guardrails

LAKE CHARLES — The right lane on I-10 West on the Calcasieu River Bridge remains closed due to vehicle recovery operations following a crash.

The crash destroyed part of the bridge's guardrails.

Congestion is currently approaching North Lakeshore Drive.

Drivers in the area should use caution or seek an alternate route.