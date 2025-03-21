64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Seven people taken to hospital carbon monoxide exposure; BRFD warns of gas' dangers

1 hour 40 minutes 11 seconds ago Friday, March 21 2025 Mar 21, 2025 March 21, 2025 10:02 AM March 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - The fire department said seven people were taken to the hospital Friday morning for possible carbon monoxide poisoning. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said seven people were taken to the hospital from a residence on Brady Street, all with symptoms consistent with signs of exposure to the gas. 

Hazmat teams believe the gas was coming from a gas-powered HVAC system.

BRFD used the opportunity to remind the community that CO is odorless, tasteless and colorless. Symptoms include a headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion and fatigue. 

Trending News

To keep your home safe, you can install CO detectors on every level of your home and test them monthly. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days