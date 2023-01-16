59°
Seimone Augustus finally immortalized with statue unveiling

5 hours 23 minutes 54 seconds ago Sunday, January 15 2023
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

BATON ROUGE - Sunday was a long time coming for LSU fans, Tiger women's basketball fans and more importantly Seimone Augustus. One of the most iconic athletes in LSU history, Augustus had her statue unveiled while at the same time becoming the first female athlete to be emblazoned on the school's campus. "Money Mone" joins Bob Pettit, Shaquille O’Neal and Pete Maravich in the plaza for eternity. Three legends now joined by another. 

“I hope I’ve made you all proud,” said Augustus. “To my Baton Rouge family, my LSU family, my Louisiana family, I love you.”

Proud is a drastic understatement. Seimone's resume is undeniable, which includes 2,702 collegiate points, a No. 1 overall draft selection, a 15-year professional career, winning four championships, a 2011 WNBA Finals MVP, and three gold medals (2008, 2012, 2016) as a member of the United States Olympic Team.

