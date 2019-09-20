Security guard watching BR neighborhood killed by passing car Friday

BATON ROUGE - A security guard watching over a neighborhood died after being hit by a passing vehicle Friday morning.

Sheriff's deputies said Yolander Anderson, 46, was killed when the oncoming vehicle crashed into the one she was sitting in in the 19000 block of S. Harrell's Ferry Road around 4:30 a.m.

Anderson was providing security to the neighborhood when the crash happened.

The driver who caused the crash was taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver's name was not released.

Deputies said an investigation is ongoing and charges would depend on what crash detectives determine occurred.

The wreck happened near the entrance to a small, gated neighborhood at the dead-end of S. Harrell's Ferry.

