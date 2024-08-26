Security director for EBR schools discusses safety policies after guns were found on two campuses

BATON ROUGE - The director of security for East Baton Rouge Public Schools says the school system is taking all the steps necessary to ensure the safety of students after two handguns were found on EBRPSS campuses Thursday.

"I know many people feel that it can't happen here, but it can happen at any campus. We want to keep being alert and as observant as possible," School Security Director Cpt. Rodney Walker said.

Walker said each campus has walk-through metal detectors and wand metal detectors. He said depending on what time of the day students arrive they go a different procedure.

"Oftentimes when kids come to school they may report at different times, but normally in the morning times each kid is responsible for walking through the metal detectors. If they are late, they have to be wanded by staff."

Walker did not disclose if the guns that were found in McKinley and Belaire high schools made it through the metal detectors or if the students carrying them were not screened properly by school staff. He said once employees were notified about the guns on campus, they took immediate action.

"Our first line of defense is being highly trained and alert to pay attention to signs and things that may alert our staff something is off-key," Walker said.

Both students were put in juvenile detention.