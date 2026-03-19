77°
Latest Weather Blog
Secretary of State's Office warns of fraudulent OMV text scam
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Secretary of State's Office issued a warning about an ongoing text scam in which scammers pretend to be from the Office of Motor Vehicles.
According to state officials, Louisiana residents may receive a text from someone claiming to be with the OMV. This text is fraudulent, and authorities say residents should delete it if they receive it. Officials warn not to click links, respond or send any payment.
Trending News
"The Secretary of State’s Office does not send unsolicited text messages or emails threatening prosecution or asking for payment. Residents are encouraged to check the Secretary of State’s website (sos.la.gov) and social media for accurate and up-to-date information."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Interstate work set to begin in April at I-10, I-110 split; streets...
-
Amite man arrested on attempted murder, drive-by shooting charges after South 2nd...
-
Three people arrested following fatal shooting at McDonald's in Watson
-
Ascension Parish special unit responds to person barricaded in Gonzales home
-
Mayor Edwards unveils proposal to increase BRPD officer pay; EMS also tapped...
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball prepares for SEC home opener
-
Southern women's basketball prepares for their second straight NCAA Tournament appearance
-
LSU's Kailin Chio continues red hot run of performances
-
Southern football starts spring practice under new head coach
-
Selection Sunday: Southern women back in March Madness after SWAC Championship