Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin not seeking reelection

Photo from Ardoin's 2018 campaign

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, the state's chief election officer, will not seek reelection in 2023.

Ardoin, who has served in his position since 2018, cited health concerns as his reasons for not seeking reelection.

Two candidates—Republican businessman Brandon Trosclair and Republican Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Mike Francis—have already announced they intend to run for the job.

Below is Ardoin's complete statement:

“I have decided not to seek re-election.

For the last five years, I have had the blessing of serving as Louisiana’s 44th Secretary of State. In that time, we have faced unprecedented challenges including major hurricanes, a global pandemic, and lies about our election processes and procedures. Through it all, I have been able to witness the unyielding dedication of election staff across the state who worked countless late nights and weekends, sometimes putting their own needs on hold, to deliver democracy to the people of Louisiana. I could not be prouder of their work, and being tasked with leading these individuals has been the honor of a lifetime.

I trust that the next Secretary of State will be able to build off of the accomplishments we have achieved in the last five years, including widespread recognition from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, the Heritage Foundation, and the Electoral Integrity Project for our election integrity measures.

I hope that Louisianans of all political persuasions will stand against the pervasive lies that have eroded trust in our elections by using conspiracies so far-fetched that they belong in a work of fiction. The vast majority of Louisiana’s voters know that our elections are secure and accurate, and it is shameful and outright dangerous that a small minority of vocal individuals have chosen to denigrate the hard work of our election staff and spread unproven falsehoods.

I am thankful for the tireless work of my staff over these last five years, and for the love and support of my family through the many challenges we have faced. I look forward to continuing to serve the people of Louisiana through the remainder of my term.”