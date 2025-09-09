Secretary of State hosts demonstrations of prospective new voting systems for use in La. elections

BATON ROUGE — As the state looks to secure a new voting system for future elections, the Secretary of State's office has invited the public to test a variety of voting systems that Louisiana could begin using.

Over the next week, Secretary Nancy Landry's office is hosting a series of public demonstrations of voting systems that will be tested for certification for use in elections across Louisiana.

The demonstrations, held at the Old Governor's Mansion, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. The following systems will be tested:

- Sept. 9: Clear Ballot ClearVote Voting System

- Sept. 11: ES&S EVS 6.5.0.0 Voting System

- Sept. 15: Democracy Live Omni Ballot Tablet (9-10:30 a.m.)

- Sept. 16: Dominion Voting Systems Democracy Suite 5.20 Voting System

- Sept. 18: VotingWorks VxSuite 4 Voting System

In August, Landry kicked off the demonstrations with a look at the Hart Inter-Civic Verity Vanguard system.