Second victim dies, man arrested in Starboard Drive shooting that injured third person

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge man was arrested for the murder of two people, as well as the wounding of another person and a dog in a shooting at a Starboard Drive apartment, arrest records show.

Kendrick Henderson, 45, was wanted for the May 24 murder of 36-year-old Terrell Williams. Henderson broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and opened fire, killing Williams and striking two others, deputies said. A dog was also wounded in the shooting, arrest records say. Deputies said that Henderson fled the scene after the shooting.

Deputies reportedly arrested Henderson on Jade Avenue near Elvin Drive on Sunday night after he attempted to evade capture. He was booked by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office on one count each of first-degree murder, home invasion and cruelty to an animal, as well as five counts of attempted murder.

When Joseph Ross, 22, died on Tuesday, however, one of the attempted murder charges was raised to a second murder charge. Henderson was then transported to the EBR Parish Prison.

Henderson has been arrested in East Baton Rouge Parish more than a dozen times, with a criminal history dating back to 1995. Currently, he is on probation for attempted armed robbery after pleading guilty in October. He was sentenced to eight years in prison but they were suspended by Judge Brad Myers and he was placed on probation until 2027.