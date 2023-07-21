Second victim dies in hospital days after crash that ejected 3 in Livingston Parish

HOLDEN - State troopers announced Thursday that a second occupant died in the hospital after three people were ejected from their vehicle when it careened into a tree late Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on LA 441, just north of I-12. According to State Police, the victims were riding in a 2013 Volkswagen Beetle when the car went off-road at a curve and went into the tree line.

Upon hitting the tree, all three occupants were launched from the car.

One of them, 22-year-old James Ard, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two victims were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, where 40-year-old Angela Ziegler died two days later.

Investigators have not yet determined who was driving the car or what caused the crash.