77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Second vaping death reported in Louisiana

1 hour 18 minutes 51 seconds ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 November 22, 2019 12:25 PM November 22, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health reports that a second person has died from complications related to vaping. 

According to the department's website, two people have died from vaping-related illnesses as on Friday, Nov. 22. The first death was reported earlier this week.

As of now, there have been 32 cases of lung injuries reported between August of 2019 until now.

Though additional details surrounding the death have yet to be revealed, the State Health Department urges those who vape to do so with caution and to monitor their symptoms for adverse side effects.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days