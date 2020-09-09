78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Second suspect arrested in St. Helena killing of transgender woman

3 hours 36 minutes 22 seconds ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 September 09, 2020 6:36 PM September 09, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GREENSBURG - Deputies have arrested a second suspect in the murder of a transgender woman who was found dead in July.

Shakie Peters, 32, was found dead on Opal Bennett Road near Amite in early July. The Advocate reports Christopher Causey, 37, was arrested Wednesday morning in the killing. Jail records show he was booked for murder.

On Aug. 30, the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of another suspect, Lynette Muse

Investigators have yet to announce a possible motive in the killing. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days