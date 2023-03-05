Second Greensburg mayor resigns in five month span

63°
GREENSBURG – For the second time in five months, a mayor of Greensburg, La. has resigned.
Greensburg Mayor Willie Hurst resigned his position earlier this week. Alderwoman Amanda Ficklin-Mixon will serve as Mayor Pro-Tem and fill in the position until another mayor is appointed or elected.
Former Greensburg Mayor Burke Jones resigned earlier this year after the WBRZ Investigative Unit discovered that he did not live in St. Helena Parish. A town ordinance requires that the mayor live in Greensburg.
Like Ficklin-Mixon, Hurst served as Mayor Pro-Tem after Jones’ resignation.
