Second bounty hunter arrested, accused of extorting victim
BATON ROUGE - A second bounty hunter has been arrested after he and another man allegedly made a victim pay more than $100 so they wouldn't take her to jail.
According to arrest reports, the crime happened on November 11, 2016, at the victim's home on Ben Hur Road. Authorities say the victim was sitting at her home with a few friends when two bounty hunters entered her residence.
One of the bounty hunters, identified as Nicholas Sherlock, told the victim there was an warrant out for her arrest because she owed a bonding agency $7,000 for missing her court date on a DWI offense.
Over the course of the encounter, Sherlock told the victim if she paid them $800 she wouldn't be taken to jail that day.
The victim said she didn't have that much money, so Sherlock dropped the price to $150.
At that point, the victim had a family member put the money in her bank account. Then the second bounty hunter, identified as Kem Toliver Jr. drove one of the victim's friends to the bank to get the money.
After being paid both Sherlock and Toliver left the scene. Both men were charged with extortion.
