Second arrest made in connection with October shooting that killed barber
BATON ROUGE - A second arrest was made in connection with a fatal October shooting that stemmed from an argument over a tattoo. WBRZ previously reported the gunfire struck and killed a barber.
According to arrest documents, Sylvester Bouligny III, 29, paid a non-refundable $150 deposit for a tattoo appointment at Faded District Barbershop. When he showed up late, he was told to reschedule or wait until the artist finished with his current client.
Documents say that Bouligny left the barber shop and later returned with two people to confront the artist for a refund. When the artist refused, Bouligny punched him and the two began to fight. The other two men are accused of firing shots inside the barbershop, killing 29-year-old Marvin Tolliver in the process.
According to arrest documents, Bouligny claimed that one of those men was his cousin, 21-year-old Travis Kenny Jr.
Bouligny claimed that he brought the two men along so that he wouldn't get jumped. According to Bouligny, the two men were standing outside the tattoo room when the shots were fired into the barbershop.
Travis Kenny Jr. was arrested on Nov. 4 for second-degree murder.
