Second arrest made in Christmas Day shooting that left 23-year-old dead in Greenwell Springs

Left: Dorien Johnson, Right: Derick Johnson, Jr.

GREENWELL SPRINGS — Two people have been arrested in connection with a Christmas Day shooting in Greenwell Springs that left a 23-year-old dead, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Dorien Johnson, 25, and Derick Johnson, Jr., 21, are accused of murdering 23-year-old Tyler Sensley on Dec. 25, 2025, at Coventry Apartments along Morgan Road. An arrest affidavit from EBRSO lists Derick Johnson, Jr., as a confirmed member of the "448" gang.

Arrest documents say Dorien Johnson allegedly drove Derick Johnson, Jr., to the apartment complex around 4:15 a.m., where they waited four hours for Sensley to leave his apartment.

When Sensley walked outside to, according to a family member, go pick up a Christmas present, Derick Johnson, Jr., and two others in the car allegedly jumped out and shot Sensley multiple times. Sensley was taken to a hospital, where he died on Dec. 30.

When deputies arrested Derick Johnson, Jr., on Jan. 13, 2026, they allegedly found a pill and a small amount of marijuana on his person, as well as a pistol in his apartment. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana.

Dorien Johnson was booked the same day for second-degree murder.