East Baton Rouge deputies arrest man for murder in Christmas Day shooting in Greenwell Springs

GREENWELL SPRINGS — Deputies arrested a man for murder in connection with a fatal Christmas Day shooting.

According to an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit, Dorien Johnson allegedly shot and killed a man at an apartment complex along Morgan Road on Dec. 25, 2025.

Documents say Johnson and three other people drove to Coventry Apartments around 4:15 a.m. The group allegedly waited in their car for four hours until the victim walked out of his apartment to, according to a family member, go pick up a Christmas present.

As the victim walked across the parking lot, Johnson and two others allegedly got out of their car and shot the victim multiple times before driving away. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died on Dec. 31.

A family member told investigators that the shooters were involved in the "448" gang, which allegedly operates in the northern part of East Baton Rouge Parish.

Through an investigation, deputies identified Johnson as a suspect. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Jan. 13, 2026, on a second-degree murder charge.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. WBRZ has asked EBRSO if any other arrests are expected.