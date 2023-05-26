Search suspended for missing U-High grad in the Bahamas

NASSAU - Agencies have suspended the search in the Bahamas for missing U-High graduate Cameron Robbins on Friday "pending further developments."

A representative with the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed to WBRZ that the Royal Bahamas Defense Force had called off the search and was no longer requesting assistance from the Coast Guard.

According to a report obtained by WBRZ on Friday, the situation was first reported to the Coast Guard around 9:55 p.m. Wednesday. Robbins was reportedly aboard the Blackbeard's Revenge, a sunset cruise charter based out of Nassau, with other recent grads.

The boat was just south of Athol Island when Robbins, 18, reportedly jumped overboard into roughly 15-foot-deep water, triggering a widespread search involving multiple rescue boats and helicopters. The report also noted that inclement weather that night complicated the search as well.

Athol Island is about 2 miles to the northeast of Nassau.

As of Friday, the search had covered more than 221 square nautical miles. Graphics included in the document lay out flightpaths and more for the aircraft used in the search.

The United Cajun Navy, which has been in contact with Robbins' family since Thursday, told WBRZ that the teen's parents left for the Bahamas to join the search efforts.

Robbins' family released the following statement to WBRZ on Friday: