Students and families line streets to pay tribute to crossing guard Katy Wells

DENHAM SPRINGS — The funeral for crossing guard Katy Wells, who died after being struck by a vehicle at a Denham Springs elementary school, took place on Saturday at Hebron Baptist Church in Denham Springs.

Wells worked for Livingston Parish Schools and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office for 40 years, most recently at Gray's Creek Elementary and Seventh Ward Elementary, interacting with hundreds of students, parents and staff.

Wells was on duty at Gray's Creek Elementary when she was struck by a truck on Highway 16. Darren Goudeau, 64, of Walker, was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide and second-offense DWI following the incident.

On Saturday, students and staff lined the roads with signs to share one final farewell.

"It was a beautiful tribute to a lady who loved our children and faithfully watched over them each day," Gray's Creek Elementary posted on social media.

"Mrs. Katy was more than our crossing guard... she was a warm smile, a friendly wave and a special part of our Gator family."