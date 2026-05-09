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Baker water outage affecting multiple streets

1 hour 31 minutes 23 seconds ago Saturday, May 09 2026 May 9, 2026 May 09, 2026 11:22 AM May 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER — The city of Baker is currently experiencing a water outage, officials said on Saturday. 

According to officials, the Public Works Department is currently working on restoring service.

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The repairs will affect service on Alabama Street, Washington Street, Adams Street, Jefferson Street and Mississippi Street.

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